Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Genfit S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genfit in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Genfit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

