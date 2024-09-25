Reviewing BioLargo (BLGO) & Its Competitors

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioLargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1251 1567 44 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.16 BioLargo Competitors $6.84 billion $211.64 million 69.50

BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Summary

BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

