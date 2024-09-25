Reviewing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and United Parks & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $1.03 billion 4.82 $58.77 million $0.98 210.94 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.84 $234.20 million $3.72 13.67

Analyst Ratings

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Parks & Resorts 1 3 6 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $235.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 5.72% -18.69% 4.30% United Parks & Resorts 14.06% -92.07% 9.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

