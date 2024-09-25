RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $322.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE RH opened at $344.59 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $354.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.61.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

