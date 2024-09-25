Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of CGON stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CG Oncology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 266,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

