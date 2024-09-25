Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.07.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $455.73 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

