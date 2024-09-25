SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $58,936,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day moving average of $199.23. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $231.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

