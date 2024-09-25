Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $176.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,420,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,951 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,391. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

