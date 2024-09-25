Shaun Noll Purchases 156,250 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll bought 156,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %
DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.82.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
