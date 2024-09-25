Shaun Noll Purchases 156,250 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll bought 156,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.82.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.