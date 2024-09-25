So-Young International’s (SY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

So-Young International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

So-Young International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International makes up 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.