Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Financial Survey

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -393.42% -15.87% -14.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.59 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Solid Power $19.74 million 12.65 -$65.55 million ($0.38) -3.71

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Solid Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrise New Energy and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Solid Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.