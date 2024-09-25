Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,918 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.