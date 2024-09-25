Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Innodata Call Options (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 515% compared to the typical daily volume of 934 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 2.32. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Several research firms have commented on INOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

