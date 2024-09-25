StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In related news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

