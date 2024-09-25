StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

