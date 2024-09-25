StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.05.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,036,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,629,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

