StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.13.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.