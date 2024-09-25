StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.13.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.