StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.