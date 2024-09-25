StockNews.com Upgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Price Performance

Kopin stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 131.82% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.