Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.27.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

