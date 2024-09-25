SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

