TD Cowen Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $200.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.