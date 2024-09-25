Terrence Smith Sells 25,740 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.76. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.64.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on LUG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

View Our Latest Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.