THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:THO opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

