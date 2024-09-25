TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $405.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day moving average of $407.09. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.