Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $4.01 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
