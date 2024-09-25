Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $4.01 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

