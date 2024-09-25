Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

