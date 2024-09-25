Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 5,394 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47.

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

