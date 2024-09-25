Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$28,200.00.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

RML opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$859.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

