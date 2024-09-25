Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.15

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volta Finance Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.