Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.15

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).
Volta Finance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.