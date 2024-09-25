Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $133.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WELL opened at $127.64 on Monday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Welltower by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.