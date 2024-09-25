WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of WSC opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
