Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Head-To-Head Review

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -10.46% N/A -8.39% Worksport -410.82% -84.45% -58.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Worksport”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.27 billion 0.07 -$92.89 million ($5.73) -0.51 Worksport $3.73 million 3.26 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.52

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Industries International and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Worksport on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International



Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Worksport



Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

