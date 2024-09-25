Zacks Research Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

NYSE:DKS opened at $216.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,892 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

