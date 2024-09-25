Zacks Research Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

