Zacks Research Weighs in on Integer Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITGR

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.