Zacks Research Weighs in on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2024 earnings at $24.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $487.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.58. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $338.94 and a 52-week high of $552.30.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 82.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.