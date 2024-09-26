8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 1,764 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.

NET Power Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NPWR opened at $7.13 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.