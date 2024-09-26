8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 1,764 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.
NET Power Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:NPWR opened at $7.13 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on NPWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
