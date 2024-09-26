AdaptHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 45,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,337 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

