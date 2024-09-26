Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS opened at C$26.52 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$27.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.99.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.479506 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

