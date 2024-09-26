American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.