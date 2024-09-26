Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $43.86

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get APi Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.