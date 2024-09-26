Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target at $81.40

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

BRKR stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $74,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bruker by 925.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

