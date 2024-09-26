Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $5.80

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206,007 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 16,329,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,506,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,308 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,834,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,069 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

