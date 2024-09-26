Analysts Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) PT at $7.79

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 452,874 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 667,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stagwell by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.