Analyzing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peraso and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 6 16 0 2.73

Peraso presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 170.98%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $249.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -119.82% -242.83% -129.76% Analog Devices 17.07% 9.47% 6.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Peraso and Analog Devices”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $13.37 million 0.29 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.07 Analog Devices $12.31 billion 9.14 $3.31 billion $4.28 52.95

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Peraso on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

