Anders Carlson Buys 115,384 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 115,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,999.92.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson bought 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson bought 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFG opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. GFG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

