ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $3.38 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

