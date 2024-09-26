ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
