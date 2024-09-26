Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Assurant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $196.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a 1 year low of $141.83 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

